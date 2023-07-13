Sirens Sound in Chicago as Tornado Touches Down Near O'Hare International Airport

Sirens sounded in Chicago as the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday, July 12.

The NWS said the tornado was touching the ground “intermittently”. The service warned people in the area to “seek shelter”.

O’Hare International Airport suspended flights and requested people at the major transit hub to “exercise caution, and follow the instructions of all airport personnel.”

The NWS also issued a special marine warning for Lake Michigan. Credit: Mel Baglio via Storyful