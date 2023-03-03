Sirens Howl as Dallas-Fort Worth Hit by Severe Storms

Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 80 mph lashed the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area on Thursday, March 2, prompting a ground stop at the metroplex’s international airport.

Footage by Heather Dietel captured the scene at her home. Power flashes can be seen in the distance as alert sirens sound.

“If your phones alerted and you hear sirens, that is for wind speeds as strong as a weak tornado,” the NWS tweeted. “So treat it like one! Get inside, away from windows!”

At publication, over 260,000 customers were without power in Dallas-Fort Worth, energy provider Oncor reported. Credit: Heather Dietel via Storyful