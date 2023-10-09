Sir Keir Starmer says it is 'time for change'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tells Welsh delegates at the party's conference in Liverpool it is 'time for change'.
The body of the German-Israeli tattoo artist Shani Louk, clad only in her underwear, was paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas.
Trump claimed "The Silence of the Lambs" killer threw his support behind him in an awkward flub on Saturday.
The woman was identified as 25-year-old Noa Argamani. She had been attending a music festival in southern Israel with her boyfriend Avi Natan.
The GOP leader says she doesn't "think it's a coincidence" that Israel was attacked following the Biden administration prisoner swap with Iran The post RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Tells Fox News That Israel Attacks Are ‘a Great Opportunity for Our Candidates’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Jeffrey McConney took the stand at the former President's fraud trial and said Eric Trump directed him to account for millions in unbuilt mansions to inflate property values.
Israel's military released a video showing its sailors striking and killing Hamas fighters as they approached on motorboats.
Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden's physical fitness and claimed he could easily take him in a fight while speaking at a rally in Iowa.
Jessica Tarlov told her co-hosts on "The Five" to give up their "faux outrage" before citing some of Republicans' wicked words for liberals.
If it is a truism that all political careers end in failure, the definition of failure in most democracies involves an election loss or the mundanity of a policy not working. In Israel, political failure can lead to catastrophe – as we are now witnessing in gruesome, sickening detail.
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said on Sunday that the U.S. should provide Israel with "everything that it needs to be able to take whatever actions it needs to take" in the wake of a large-scale attack by the militant group Hamas that shook the country and the region. Christie, a former New Jersey governor, told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos that his top priorities if he were president would be engaging allies in the region, such as Jordan and Saudi Arabia, to keep the conflict from spreading and to serve as a "sounding board" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help him "think through the ramifications of every step they're going to take to defend themselves and to try to do the best they can to eliminate the leadership of Hamas." Christie, a former ABC News contributor, also called out the dysfunction in the U.S. House of Representatives, where a small group of Republican lawmakers last week voted along with the Democratic minority to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, leaving it without a way to pass legislation, including foreign aid.
Russia is fitting Soviet-era bombs with gliding propellers and guidance systems. Some gliding bombs weigh as much as 3,300 pounds, Forbes reported.
Migrants in Europe celebrated last night after Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing more than 150 people.
A video appears to show Israeli forces engaged in a firefight on Sunday, as the IDF says fighting is still ongoing in eight locations in Israel.
Iran’s Islamic revolutionary government will derive great satisfaction from yesterday’s surprise attack launched by Hamas militants against Israel. Since the Iranian revolution back in 1979, the sine qua non for Iran’s Islamic rulers has been the complete destruction of the Jewish state. To this end, Tehran has directed tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars into Hamas’s coffers to assist the militant Palestinian movement in its unrelenting quest to destroy Israel.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Saturday that would have made California the first U.S. state to outlaw caste-based discrimination. Caste is a division of people related to birth or descent. Those at the lowest strata of the caste system, known as Dalits, have been pushing for legal protections in California and beyond. They say it is necessary to protect them from bias in housing, education and in the tech sector — where they hold key roles. Earlier this year, Seattle became
Congressman Dan Bishop deserved your praise, not criticism | Letters to the editor
Their silence says it all: Moran and other Republicans don’t support our military | Opinion
Satellite imagery shows a dramatic increase in the amount of rail traffic from North Korea to Russia since the leaders of the two countries recently met, a U.S.-based think tank has reported.
Donald Trump proved in 2016 that he understood the true nature of the Republican Party better than the party's leaders. He still does.
Police patrols have been increased in London after videos were shared on social media which appeared to show people celebrating the attack on Israel.