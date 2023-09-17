Sir Keir Starmer says he will not try to join an EU quota system
"The idea that we're going to join the EU scheme on quotas is complete nonsense"Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he will not try to join an EU quota system
"The idea that we're going to join the EU scheme on quotas is complete nonsense"Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he will not try to join an EU quota system
The president returned to his "Dark Brandon" persona to tag Trump with a moniker for the ages.
Trump now claims he's the one who's kept Melania away from the campaign trail. "It's so nasty and so mean," he said.
The former president's onetime lawyer explained why she “simply can’t support him for elected office again."
Just protruding from a tree line in southern Ukraine, a sophisticated air-defence system comes into the sights of a Russian spotter drone.
"I mean, let's face it: There's just not a great deal of problem-solving taking place," Corker told Politico of the state of politics on Capitol Hill.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyBeijing has unveiled a plan to further integrate Taiwan with a coastal province in China, in what appears to be a playbook for taking control of the island in an attempt to “completely reunify” the two nations.“Solving the Taiwan issue and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the unswerving historical task of the Communist Party of China,” the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee and the State Council plan stat
A woman known as a QAnon-inspired conspiracy theorist who purports to be the "Queen of Canada" was forced out of Kamsack, Sask., on Wednesday.Romana Didulo and some of her followers had convoyed into Kamsack, according to local residents and town officials who spoke with CBC News.Within a six-hour period Wednesday, a couple hundred townspeople peacefully protested their presence and the RCMP eventually escorted the group out of town, they say."The pride we have in our town today is so immense,"
The former New Jersey governor issued a warning to voters.
"This is going to hurt," said Glenn Kirschner.
Russia's first line of defense in Ukraine has been hard to penetrate. But analysts say too many resources have been focused on it.
Prosecutors for special counsel Jack Smith petitioned a judge in secret proceedings in April, arguing that if former President Donald Trump learned of the search warrant they secured for his Twitter account, it could "precipitate violence" -- evoking the attack by one of Trump's supporters on an FBI field office in Ohio that occurred after the search of Mar-a-Lago last year, according to newly unsealed court filings. The special counsel's office early this year served Twitter with a search warrant for records and data from Trump's Twitter account as part of its federal investigation in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, ABC News previously reported.
The relationship between Putin and Russia's milbloggers illustrates the complexities of social media in an authoritarian state.
Russian forces stationed in the Arctic near Norway are "20% or less" of the number they were before the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Norway's chief of defence said on Saturday. Norway is part of NATO and shares a border with Russia in the Arctic. The Nordic country borders the Kola Peninsula, home to most of Russia's nuclear weapons as well as its Northern Fleet, which operates Russia's nuclear submarines.
The Russian MP confirmed Ukraine has changed tactics, found ways through dense minefields, and rendered Russia's attack helicopters less effective.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that was planned for early October, a move that comes as broader trade talks between the two countries have stalled.Most Read from BloombergMGM Resorts Hackers Broke In After Tricking IT Service DeskUltra-Rich Buy Ultra-Luxury Counseling to Get Kids Into HarvardBillionaire Case Bets on Superfast Jet, AI Beyond Silicon ValleyCanada Postpones Trade Mission to India With Tensions On RiseDisney Talks on ABC Sale Heat Up as Byron Allen Make
Letters to the Editor: Kentucky voters need to strengthen our gumption, guts, and spines to use any available procedure to recall U.S. Rep. James Comer back to Kentucky for good.
Thousands of supporters of a pro-Russian Czech opposition party gathered in Prague on Saturday to protest against the country's centre-right government, criticising its economic management and military support for Ukraine. The protest was called by the PRO movement, which is not represented in parliament and has taken a nationalist, pro-Moscow and anti-Western line. "We made another step today to move out of the way the rock that is the government of Mr (Prime Minister Petr) Fiala," PRO leader Jindrich Raichl told the crowd in Prague's Wenceslas Square.
The US and its allies have given training to thousands of Ukrainian soldiers — some of whom have said it doesn't always work well in practice.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking an order that would prevent Donald Trump from making “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and other people involved in the criminal case charging the former president with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Special counsel Jack Smith's team said in a motion filed Friday that such a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential ju
Ukraine said it struck and damaged two Russian naval ships in an attack in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, one of a number of recent attacks.