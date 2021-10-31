Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. G League Ignite - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. G League Ignite, 10/31/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. G League Ignite, 10/31/2021
The Lions' loss on Sunday was beyond ugly.
The NHLPA will discuss Donald Fehr's future as head of the players' union.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 9 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
Jameis Winston was in a lot of pain after he was tackled awkwardly.
Even though their team is up 3-1 in the World Series, Atlanta Braves fans have had too much heartbreak to get comfortable.
One beat writer called it "one of the worst decisions I think I've ever seen."
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed their No. 1 defender to a long-term contract below free market value, but the deal will still complicate matters for management.
Ridley will miss his second game of the season with what's being deemed a personal matter.
The Calgary Flames have catered their roster this season to their coach. With a hot start to the year, that decision is paying dividends.
Remy, 68, threw out the first pitch on at the AL wild-card game between the Red Sox and Yankees on Oct. 5.
Boswell's absence impacted every second-half scoring decision as the Steelers rallied to victory.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the level of physicality seen around the league early this season is impacting the sport.
Garrett has taken his QB graveyard to the next level.
Gary Bettman expressed "sincere regret" over what Beach went through with the Blackhawks in 2010.
We weren't expecting much from the 49ers-Bears matchup, but the game provided surprise fireworks. Scott Pianowski examines that and more in his Week 8 fantasy winners and losers.
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan had an afternoon to forget Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 14th-year veteran endured one of his worst days as Atlanta’s quarterback, getting his hand stepped on in the second quarter, throwing for 146 yards on 20 of 27 passing and finishing with a 67.8 passer rating. He had two interceptions in a 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. “I’ve been through worse, unfortunately,” Ryan said. “It was a low-possession game. They did a good job on the offensive side of the ba
Jeff Traylor was widely considered to be a frontrunner to replace Matt Wells at Texas Tech.
The latest from Week 8 of the NFL (all times EDT): ___ 6:20 p.m. The New Orleans Saints have opened up a 23-7 lead on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after electing to go for the touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1 on the opening possession of the second half. The pitch to Alvin Kamara around the left end caught the Bucs by surprise and Kamara, despite bobbling the pitch, still was able to score while slowing down to a near walk as he crossed the goal line. The Saints have outscored the Bucs 16-0 s
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals were the talk of the NFL last week after going into Baltimore and beating the Ravens. One week later, the discussion has shifted dramatically again. Back to the Bungles? The Bengals followed up that 41-17 win over the AFC North-rival Ravens by blowing a 11-point fourth-quarter lead and losing to the New York Jets 34-31 on Sunday. The loss to the previously one-win Jets dropped the Bengals to 5-3 on the season. It was the third consecutive road
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Michigan State’s huge win over rival Michigan on Saturday ,and debate if the Spartans have what it takes to win the Big Ten East.