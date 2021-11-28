Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Cleveland Charge - Game Highlights

The Canadian Press

SASKATOON — Vice-skip Marc Kennedy says the members of Team Jacobs are simply trying to follow their skip's lead at Canada's Olympic curling trials. The plan is working nicely as another near-perfect performance from Brad Jacobs has the rink one win away from a berth in the Winter Games. Jacobs used a pair of in-off double-takeouts for big scores in an 8-3 rout of Kevin Koe in the men's semifinal on Saturday afternoon. Jacobs, who will play Brad Gushue in the final, scored four in the third end