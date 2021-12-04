Sioux Falls Neighbors Decorate Homes for Annual 'Lights on Lotta' Charity Event

Christmas lights dazzled visitors all along residential Lotta Avenue in south Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in early December – a now annual tradition run by two men to raise money for charity, according to local media.

KELO-TV reported that the ‘Lights on Lotta’, led by Scott Ihnen and Ryan Borns, had entered its 15th year. The festive initiative aimed to raise funds for K9s For Warriors and the Sioux Falls-based Big Paws Canine, two charities that provide service dogs for veterans with PTSD, brain injuries, and other forms of trauma, the organizers told KELO-TV.

Neighbor Wesley Snyder, who shot this video of the lights on Friday, December 3, said it all started with one of the men decorating their own home, but said the man slowly “asked more and more neighbors if he can help decorate their homes.”

“Now most of the street has gotten into it,” Snyder told Storyful. Credit: Wesley Snyder via Storyful