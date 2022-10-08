How to make Siomai: A tasty Filipino dish
Siomai is a Filipino steamed dish made with ground pork, carrots, onion, green onion, salt, pepper, egg, oyster sauce, sesame oil, corn starch and wonton wrappers. These soft and bite-size dimsums will surely make a very fulfilling snack. Have them with a lot of fried garlic bits and chili garlic oil. Make your favourite steamed siomai at home with this easy siomai recipe and it is best served with sweet and ice cold gulaman samalamig. INGREDIENTS ½ kilo ground pork ½ cup carrots (chopped) ½ cup onion (chopped) 2 tablespoons green onions ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground pepper 1 egg 2 tablespoons oyster sauce 1 teaspoon sesame oil 2 tablespoons cornstarch Wonton wrappers