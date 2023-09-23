Sink or Swim? Broncos keys to upsetting Dolphins

The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov has spoken out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and says he and other Russian NHL players couldn't come to an agreement on what to say about it. Zadorov told reporters Friday in Calgary that he can't return to Russia as long as Vladimir Putin is president and that his parents in Russia don't share his views. "I think it's important for me to speak personally," Zadorov said. "I think hopefully I can change something in this world. "It just sucks what's