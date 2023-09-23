Sink or Swim? Broncos keys to upsetting Dolphins
Only six teams since 1979 have dropped their first three games and reached the playoffs since 1979. Can the Broncos break the curse? Troy Renck reports.
Only six teams since 1979 have dropped their first three games and reached the playoffs since 1979. Can the Broncos break the curse? Troy Renck reports.
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
After falling just short of a Ryder Cup slot, Keegan Bradley talks about the heartbreak and the what-ifs.
TORONTO — Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere. Max Domi, meanwhile, dreamt of pulling on the blue and white jersey since childhood. And Tyler Bertuzzi jumped at the chance to play for another Original Six franchise. The Toronto Maple Leafs remade a chunk of their forward group — new general manager Brad Treliving described it as adding "a little more snot to our game" back in the summer — during a dramatic off-season of change. The big names, including stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Mar
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
Daryl Watts took a financial hit when the Premier Hockey League was bought out and the Professional Women's Hockey League took its place. The 24-year-old forward from Toronto signed a two-year contract in January with the PHF's Toronto Six that would have paid her a league-record US$150,000 in 2023-24. Within weeks of the Six winning the PHF championship Isobel Cup, it was announced that Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter had bought out the PHF and had also reached a collective bargaining
Cris Cyborg's long-standing beef with UFC CEO Dana White is water under the bridge.
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
Canada's Charles Jourdain thinks his country comparing him to Georges St-Pierre is unfair.
The Pacers could be seeking an impact player or premium draft pick for Buddy Hield. Here are six teams that could potentially trade for him.
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
MONTREAL — Tanner Pearson's initial reaction to being traded brought a combination of feelings. The veteran forward was sent to the Montreal Canadiens along with a 2025 third-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, in exchange for goaltender Casey DeSmith. Pearson was in attendance for the first day of training camp with his new team on Thursday. "Obviously mixed emotions," the 31-year-old told reporters in Montreal. "Really close with the guys in Van but excited for the opportunity. "I
As of Tuesday night, Tom Willis had thrown the first pitch at 29 different Major League Baseball stadiums, with just one more to go.
The size of Texas Motor Speedway made it great, but in this era it’s all of those seats that have become the issue.
VANCOUVER — Tennis great and Team World captain John McEnroe is sharing his frustration over what he see as a lack of cooperation and care from tennis organization officials when it comes to the Laver Cup. Players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- who all played in last year's competition -- are all missing from the line-up this year due to scheduling issues or injuries. The tournament also lacks a world No. 1 or single Grand Slam title winner and furthered suffered from the l
Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov has spoken out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and says he and other Russian NHL players couldn't come to an agreement on what to say about it. Zadorov told reporters Friday in Calgary that he can't return to Russia as long as Vladimir Putin is president and that his parents in Russia don't share his views. "I think it's important for me to speak personally," Zadorov said. "I think hopefully I can change something in this world. "It just sucks what's
CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foligno texted and called Connor Bedard over the summer, and the veteran had the rookie over to his home. It was a full-circle moment for Foligno ahead of his 17th NHL season. “It brings me back to when I was 19 and I came into the team and I had some really cool older guys to play with,” he said, "like (Daniel) Alfredsson, Mike Fisher and Wade Redden, and the list goes on. I remember going over to Alfie's house and his four kids, I think I had more in common with them than I
Valentina Shevchenko is happy to see the MMA community's reaction to the scoring of her split draw with Alexa Grasso.