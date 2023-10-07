Single mothers get free oil changes, car maintenance from partnership between church, auto service shop
Single mothers get free oil changes, car maintenance from partnership between church, auto service shop
Single mothers get free oil changes, car maintenance from partnership between church, auto service shop
It isn't often that an inability to drive stick leads to a gun fight. That's exactly what happened in San Antonio this week, when two suspects attempted to steal a car outside of a local bar.
ASHCROFT, B.C. — Mounties in B.C.'s southern Interior say a fiery head-on crash between two tractor trailers has claimed the life of one of the drivers. The crash on Thursday shut the Trans-Canada Highway down for much of the day. The Highway Patrol Division says its initial investigation indicates the two vehicles collided while travelling around a curve in opposite directions near the community of Spences Bridge, southwest of Kamloops. RCMP say the northbound semi went off a steep bank, landed
Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., according to RCMP in the city about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver.The plane crashed behind a motel near the airport, killing the pilot and everyone on board, Sgt. Pete Healey said.The RCMP are notifying the victims' next of kin, Healey said.It's still unknown what caused the Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft to crash. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it's sending investigators. First responder
A Saskatchewan man involved in a horrific highway crash in 2016 that killed two of his sons and his girlfriend is going to prison.Robert Major, 39, pleaded guilty in June at the Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon to three counts each of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.Major was sentenced Friday, ending a legal saga that began seven years ago. Major had originally been convicted and sentenced to seven years, but he successfully appealed and a new trial wa
Buying a car is much less of a gamble now than it used to be thanks to all the information at your fingertips. You can instantly find out a car's history just by entering its vehicle identification...
Drivers hit four pedestrians in separate collisions across the Greater Toronto Area Friday, killing one and seriously injuring three others, according to local police.Three of the collisions happened in Toronto, while the fourth happened in Mississauga.In the first incident, emergency services responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke near the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Road and The West Mall shortly after 4 a.m., Toronto police said. Officers and paramedics
The best cars are the ones that stay out of the shop -- and the men and women who work in those shops know better than anyone which vehicles are most likely to go hundreds of thousands of miles...
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union said Friday it will not expand its strikes against Detroit's three automakers after General Motors made a breakthrough concession on unionizing electric vehicle battery plants. The announcement of the pause in adding factories to the strikes came minutes after GM agreed to bring workers at battery factories into the UAW's national contract, essentially assuring they will represented by the union. “We have had a major breakthrough that has not only dra
A 20-year old man was arrested in Yellowknife in the early hours of Saturday morning, after police say he hit a security guard and collided with an RCMP vehicle while driving intoxicated, injuring two people.The man, whose name was not included in the news release, was arrested shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.Police say he is facing several charges including "dangerous operation of a motor vehicle", and "assault on a police officer with a weapon".According to a news release from the
The effects of climate change are big news and car firms are coming under increasing pressure to adapt their ways, with electric cars and all their pros and cons inevitably under the spotlight.
(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has received a request for information from the European Union about its iX3 sport utility vehicle, which it exports from Chinese production facilities, as part of the bloc’s probe into Beijing’s subsidies for electric-vehicle makers.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Says War Will be Long and ‘Difficult’Shock Incursion on Weakened Israel Imperils Regional GeopoliticsThe 5% Bond Market Means Pain Is Heading Everyone’s WayHamas Just Torched Biden’s Deal to Rema
Many people turn to used cars in hopes that they will save them money in the long run. On the surface, this seems like a safe assumption. After all, the average used vehicle costs $26,510, whereas the...
DETROIT (AP) — Starting next year, people who want to buy a new or used electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle will be able to get U.S. government income tax credits at the time of purchase. Eligible buyers, including those that bought an EV or hybrid this year, have had to wait until they filed their federal income tax returns to actually get the benefits. The Treasury Department says the near-instant credits of $7,500 for an eligible new vehicle and $4,000 for a qualifying used vehicle should lowe
An aerial video from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office appears to show the suspect shining a laser at a responding deputy’s helicopter.
The three-vehicle collision happened Friday night in Payette County, police said.
The United Auto Workers union will continue action but says it is making progress with firms.
‘Our investigation has revealed no evidence to substantiate’ that protester was behind collision with unoccupied campaign vehicle
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Three people have been killed in a small plane crash in Chilliwack, B.C. RCMP said they received a report that a plane had gone down at about 2 p.m. on Friday, not far from the airport in Chilliwack, about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver. "Police, fire and BC Emergency Health Services responded. Sadly, three people on board are confirmed to be deceased," the Mounties' statement said. The Transportation Safety Board said Friday it is sending a team of investigators to the site
Hitting the road soon? Check our live traffic updates to see if your route is clear.
The Canadian prime minister called Saturday's Hamas attacks on Israel "completely unacceptable."