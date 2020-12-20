Single Michigan mother of 6 fined $1,000 per day for keeping cafe open
Café Rosetta owner Amy Heikkinen tells ‘Fox and Friends Weekend’ she is trying to ‘survive’ during the coronavirus pandemic.
Two Canadians were honoured at this year's Sports Illustrated Awards. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was named of the winner of the "Breakout of the Year" award, while Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was the recipient of the "Play of the Year" award after his goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars. Murray, the native of Kitchener, Ont., led the Nuggets to an upset of the favoured Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the NBA playoffs in Orlando, Fla. The Nuggets would lose to the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals, but not before Murray made a highlight-reel layup in Game 4 of the series. The layup drew comparisons to Michael Jordan's own from Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals between Jordan's Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. "You dream of being great," Murray said following the award announcement. "You dream of being the best version of yourself. So, I don't see myself stopping there." Stamkos, from Markham, Ont., only played fewer than three minutes in the NHL playoffs as he was nursing a core muscle injury. His lone appearance came in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Dallas, where he scored on a sharp angle shot Stars' goaltender Anton Khudobin to give his team a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Lightning went on to win the game, and the series. "I'm not a huge believer of those 'meant to be' moments," Stamkos said. "But that was truly one of those moments for me." Earlier this month, Quebecer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was among five athletes to be named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year. Following a Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs, he worked at a long-term care facility as a frontline worker amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teammate Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Breonna Stewart and Naomi Osaka were the four other athletes who also received the honour. This year's awards are being held online through a variety of platforms, including Facebook, Twitch and Twitter. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020. The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball payrolls plunged to $1.75 billion during the pandemic-shortened season from $4.22 billion, and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with $98.6 million — the smallest for the top spender in 20 years.Base wages for 40-man rosters tumbled to $1.54 billion, according to information sent from Major League Baseball to teams on Friday night and obtained by The Associated Press. That was down from $3.99 billion in 2019.Prorated portions of signing bonuses totalled $120.6 million, down slightly from $122.8 million. Earned bonuses fell to $25 million from $26.9 million.Buyouts of unexercised 2021 options came to $58.2 million, more than double the $26.9 million for buyouts of unexercised 2020 options, a sign of expense-cutting amid the revenue loss.Los Angeles won its first title since 1988 as it topped spending for the first time since 2017, when the Dodgers led for the fourth year in a row. The total had not been that low of the top spender since the New York Yankees in 2000 at $95.3 million.The Yankees, at $83.6 million, were No. 2 for the second straight season. The New York Mets were third at $83.4 million in their final season of ownership by the Wilpon and Katz families, up from 12th and their highest since they were second in 2009. The Mets were purchased last month by hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, who is boosting payroll higher for next year.Houston was fourth at $81.4 million, up from eighth, followed by the Chicago Cubs at $80.6 million, down from third.San Diego was sixth at $76.3 million, followed by Washington ($76.2 million), Texas ($75.2 million) and the Los Angeles Angels ($69.9 million),Boston, two years removed from a World Series title, dropped from first to 13th at $63.3 million after trading stars Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers.AL champion Tampa Bay was 28th at $29.4 million, ahead of only Pittsburgh ($24.1 million) and Baltimore ($23.5 million).Base salaries were reduced by 60/162 due the shortened schedule as part of an agreement between MLB and the players’ association following the interruption of spring training by the novel coronavirus. The season’s start was delayed from March 26 to July 23, and each team’s schedule cut from 162 games to 60.If full salaries had been paid and a complete schedule played with the usual average of callups from the minors, payrolls likely would have increased by 4% from 2019.While the luxury tax was suspended, three teams projected to finish over the $208 million tax threshold, based on full payrolls by average annual value and including benefits and a COVID credit of at least $1.5 million per club: the Yankees ($239.8 million), Houston ($224.3 million) and the Chicago Cubs ($216.3 million).New York and Chicago, both over for the second straight year, would have paid at 30% of the amount above $208 million up until $228 million, and the Yankees would have paid 42% in the amount over $228 million. Houston would have paid at a 20% amount on its overage.The Yankees avoided what would have been a full tax bill of $10,965,773 according to AP’s calculation, the Astros $3,263,801 and the Cubs $2,480,775. If they had paid on a prorated 60/162 share, the Yankees would have owed $4,061,397, the Astros $1,208,815 and the Cubs $918,805.Still, each of those teams will have the compensation rate of a luxury tax-paying club if it signs a free agent who turned down a qualifying offer from another team: Each would forfeit its second- and fifth-highest picks in the 2021 amateur draft and lose $1 million of international amateur signing bonus pool allotment.Philadelphia was just under the tax threshold at $207.3 million and the Dodgers at $204.6 million.Boston dropped to $184.9 million after paying a Red Sox record $13.4 million luxury tax in 2019, when the team failed make the playoffs.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRonald Blum, The Associated Press
ALTA BADIA, Italy — Alexis Pinturault led the classic men’s World Cup giant slalom on the Gran Risa course after the opening run Sunday.The Frenchman mastered the steep and technically demanding course in the Italian Alps to lead Filip Zubcic of Croatia by 0.26 seconds.Marco Odermatt, who won the previous GS two weeks ago to become the first Swiss winner in the discipline in nearly 10 years, was third and had four tenths to make up in the second run.Pinturault gathered 14 of his 30 career World Cup wins in GS but is yet to reach the podium this season.The three races so far had three different winners — Lucas Braathen, Zubcic, and Odermatt. The Norwegian was 0.51 back in fourth.“It was a good run, no big mistakes, good rhythm. And we have worked a lot on my material,” Pinturault said.The Frenchman said he benefited from the course conditions, with grippy snow on an icy surface.A win Sunday would likely see the Frenchman return to the top of the overall standings.Pinturault lost his lead in the rankings to Aleksander Aamodt Kilde after the Norwegian posted back-to-back wins in speed races in nearby Val Gardena on Friday and Saturday.Kilde had 1.03 seconds to make up on Pinturault in the second leg. His Norwagian teammate and World Cup GS champion, Henrik Kristoffersen, was 0.81 off the lead.Pinturault trailed Kilde by 54 points last season, when the remaining six races were cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
MILAN — Cristiano Ronaldo responded to recent criticism with two goals to help Juventus win at Parma 4-0 in Serie A on Saturday.Dejan Kulusevski scored Juve’s opener against his old club as the nine-time defending champion moved level with Inter Milan, a point behind leader AC Milan.Both Milan sides play on Sunday, when the Rossoneri travels to Sassuolo and Inter hosts Spezia.Juventus has drawn half of its 12 Serie A matches. In the last stalemate midweek against Atalanta, Ronaldo had an unusually sub-par performance and a penalty saved.“Ronaldo was angry for having missed the penalty, but we had a few days to think about it and he showed how much he cares about scoring goals, even better when during open play," Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said.“We weren’t happy with Wednesday’s result, but the performance was good. We had to get back the points we lost against Atalanta and we did it in the best way.”Kulusevski was given a start against his old club. The 20-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Parma, during which he completed a permanent transfer from Atalanta to Juventus.Kulusevski was quickest to react to a low cross from Alex Sandro from the left, knocking it into the far bottom corner in the 23rd minute.Juventus doubled its lead just three minutes later when Álvaro Morata floated in a cross from the right and Ronaldo leapt up high to head it in.Ronaldo had his second three minutes into the second half with an angled drive past Luigi Sepe after being picked out by Aaron Ramsey.Morata added the fourth when he headed in Federico Bernardeschi’s cross.MORE MISERYBottom club Crotone’s recent run of positive results was halted at Sampdoria in a 3-1 loss.Crotone picked up four of its six points from its past two matches, but goals from Mikkel Damsgaard and Jakub Jankto gave Sampdoria a 2-0 start.Simy pulled one back for Crotone from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime but substitute Fabio Quagliarella restored Samp’s two-goal advantage in the second half, five minutes after coming off the bench.Crotone slipped five points from safety after Fiorentina drew against Hellas Verona 1-1. Both teams netted penalties early in the first half.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Mistakes around the goal line resulted in one more frustratingly close loss for the Carolina Panthers.Carolina fumbled on first-and-goal from the 1 and committed a holding penalty that nullified a potential touchdown in a 24-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.“It’s always disappointing when you get down there and you have points, and you do something like that to prevent your team from scoring,” Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said.The Panthers (4-10) have lost eight of their last nine games because of their inability to finish. In eight of their losses this season, they had the ball late in the fourth quarter with a chance to win or send the game into overtime.That continued Saturday, as Carolina got the ball on its own 20-yard line with 55 seconds left but lost the ball on downs. A holding penalty on the punt return and an intentional grounding penalty on first down never gave the Panthers much of a chance on that final series.But finishing the game wasn’t the problem Saturday. Carolina outscored Green Bay 13-3 and outgained the Packers 214-49 in the second half after allowing touchdowns on each of the Packers’ first three series.The Panthers hung tough against one of the NFL’s top teams while playing without injured 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Russell Okung.“The way we came out in the second half, it was completely different,” Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said. “I don’t know what clicked in everybody’s head, but we just came out with a different mentality. But I feel like we’ve got a good defence now. If we cut out these small errors, I feel like we can be great.”The Panthers’ issue was finishing drives.Carolina trailed 14-3 in the second quarter but had first-and-goal at the 1 when Bridgewater tried leaping over the line for a touchdown. The plan backfired when Krys Barnes knocked the ball loose.Cornerback Kevin King picked the ball up and raced 48 yards before D.J. Moore finally brought him down.Bridgewater blamed himself for trying to reach the ball across the goal line, making him vulnerable to a fumble.“I guarantee you, if I ever have to run a quarterback sneak again for the rest of my career, I’ll probably make sure I never reach the ball over the top, unless it’s fourth-and-1,” Bridgewater said.That turnover eventually led to a 14-point swing, as Aaron Jones capped the Packers’ ensuing drive by high-stepping untouched for an 8-yard touchdown run around the left end.“You talk about a dramatic shift,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. "Had he done that on fourth down, I could live with it, right? But just not on first down, especially when I thought we ran the ball well when we did run it tonight. That’s a principle of our team — we don’t reach the ball across the goal line until fourth down.”Carolina crept back into the game and trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter when Bridgewater once again fumbled inside the 5-yard line. This time, tight end Ian Thomas pounced on the ball in the end zone for an apparent touchdown.But the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty on John Miller. The Panthers had to settle for a Joey Slye 22-yard field goal that made it 21-13 with 8:39 left. They never could cut the margin below eight points.This is the second straight year Carolina has struggled around the end zone at Green Bay (11-3).Carolina also fell 24-16 at Lambeau Field last season. The Panthers owned a 5-3 record last year before losing to the Packers when McCaffrey got stopped short of the goal line as time expired. That defeat started an eight-game losing streak that ended Carolina’s 2019 season.That 2019 trip to Green Bay opened a 22-game stretch in which the Panthers have gone 4-18. But the performance of Carolina’s defence Saturday night at least offered the Panthers something on which they can build.“You hate these losses,” Rhule said. “But if there’s a message, it’s like if we just do what we’re supposed to do, we’re a pretty good team.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Megargee, The Associated Press
The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Jan. 1 is relocating to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Texas, a move prompted by California's ban on spectators at sporting events during the pandemic. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Saturday night that conference commissioners who make up the CFP management committee and the Tournament of Roses mutually agreed to relocate the game because of the “growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California.” “The game in Dallas will still be played in the mid-afternoon window on New Year’s Day,” Hancock said in a statement. “We are pleased that parents and loved ones will now be able to see their students play in the game." The decision, announced about 13 1/2 hours before the playoff field was scheduled to be set Sunday, is just the latest twist during a college football season played through myriad COBID-19 disruptions. The Rose Bowl, know as the Granddaddy of all college football's post-season games, has been played every year since 1916. Coaches and school officials with playoff contenders have complained about the Rose Bowl being unable to accommodate players’ family members because of California’s COVID-19 restrictions, put in a place as the state tries to fight a public health crisis that is straining its hospitals. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly even suggested that if the Fighting Irish were selected to play in the Rose Bowl, the school would boycott if players could not have family attend. None of the teams in contention to be selected for the playoff are from the western United States. The Rose Bowl asked the state for an exception to the restriction, but was denied twice, including earlier this week. The restrictions have been in place since March and UCLA has played its home football games at the Rose Bowl since November, including its regular-season finale Saturday night. "We know that the decision was not an easy one to make,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses CEO and Executive Director. “While we remain confident that a game could have been played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, as evident in the other collegiate and professional games taking place in the region, the projection of COVID-19 cases in the region has continued on an upward trend.” The other College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 will be held in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl, with current plans to allow 3,000 fans at the Superdome. The championship game is scheduled for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Hancock said it had not yet been determined if the semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington would still be called the Rose Bowl. The name is part of licensing agreement and is co-owned by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses and the City of Pasadena. If not, it would be the first time in more than 100 years no Rose Bowl game was played after a college football season. The first Rose Bowl was played Jan. 1, 1902. The last time the Rose Bowl game was played outside Pasadena, California, was 1942. The game between Oregon State and Duke was played in Durham, North Carolina, because the West Coast was deemed unsafe after the attacks on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. ___ Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/ ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A fast start helped the Green Bay Packers overcome a shaky second-half performance and remain on pace to earn the top seed in the NFC playoffs.Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as the NFC North champions reached the end zone on their first three series before hanging on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16 on Saturday night.Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards but produced a touchdown pass — his 40th of the season — and a touchdown run for the Packers. Rodgers is the first player in NFL history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in three separate seasons; he had 45 during his 2011 MVP campaign and 40 in 2016.Green Bay (11-3) won its fourth straight despite getting outscored 13-3 and outgained 214-49 in the second half. Rodgers called the second half “definitely a stinker for the offence.”“We just know that type of football in the second half is not going to get it done in the playoffs, where we're going,” Rodgers said.Green Bay took a half-game lead over New Orleans (10-3) in the race for the NFC’s best record. The Packers own a tiebreaker over the Saints after winning 37-30 at New Orleans on Sept. 27.Under the NFL’s new 14-team playoff format this year, only the No. 1 seed in each conference earns a first-round bye.“It's very critical,” Jones said. “We want everything to run through Lambeau. We know we control what happens."The Packers built a 21-3 halftime lead before withstanding a comeback attempt from a gritty Carolina team playing without injured 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Russell Okung.Carolina had a chance to force overtime when it got the ball at its 20-yard line with 55 seconds and no timeouts remaining. But the Panthers only got to the 26 before losing the ball on downs.The Panthers (4-10) have lost eight of their last nine games.Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater was 21 of 35 for 258 yards with a touchdown run, but he also had a critical fumble. D.J. Moore caught six passes for 131 yards, and Joey Slye kicked three field goals.Rodgers capped Green Bay’s first series with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan, who has scored in five consecutive games. After Carolina cut the lead to 7-3 on Slye’s 36-yard field goal, Green Bay reached the end zone again as Rodgers ran it in on third-and-goal from the 6.Trailing 14-3 in the second quarter, Carolina had first-and-goal at the 1 when Bridgewater tried leaping over the line and Green Bay's Krys Barnes knocked the ball loose. Kevin King recovered the fumble and raced 48 yards before Moore brought him down.“That was the play of the game, no doubt about it,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.Jones capped the Packers’ ensuing drive by high-stepping untouched for an 8-yard touchdown around the left end.“I think the biggest thing we said to our guys is we weren’t playing football at first,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “Like they were throwing the ball out on the perimeter and catching screens, and they’re running the ball downhill and running the ball through us, we’re not tackling. And then I think our pride kind of kicked in. We played better after that.”Carolina scored the first 10 points of the second half on Bridgewater’s 13-yard scramble and Slye’s 22-yard field goal. That made it 21-13 with 8:39 left. The Panthers settled for the field goal after John Miller's holding penalty nullified a touchdown.Mason Crosby gave the Packers some breathing room with a 51-yard field goal with 3:39 left, but the Panthers wouldn't go away. After Bridgewater threw a 40-yard completion to Moore, the Panthers sent their field-goal unit on for Slye's 33-yarder, which cut the lead to 24-16 with 2:04 left.ADAMS' STREAK SNAPPEDGreen Bay's Davante Adams had seven catches for 42 yards and didn't reach the end zone, ending his streak of eight games with a touchdown reception.Only two players in the Super Bowl era have put together longer such streaks within the same season. Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass in 12 straight games in 1987. A.J. Green did it in nine straight in 2012.INJURY REPORTPanthers cornerback Troy Pride injured his groin late in the first quarter. Defensive end Brian Burns said he tweaked his knee late in the game, but should be fine.Packers running back Jamaal Williams left with a quadriceps injury in the first half. Barnes left in the third quarter with an eye injury. Outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Za'Darius Smith were shaken up late in the fourth quarter. Safety Will Redmond was evaluated for a concussion.UP NEXTCarolina is at Washington on Dec. 27.Green Bay hosts Tennessee in another night game on Dec. 27.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Megargee, The Associated Press
