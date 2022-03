Sky News

A man who bundled his girlfriend into a van before she was later found seriously injured in the middle of a road, has had his seven-and-a-half year sentence increased by Court of Appeal judges. Chay Bowskill snatched his then girlfriend Angel Lynn, who was 19 at the time, off the street in Rothley, Leicestershire, in September 2020 after an argument with her. Bowskill, then aged 20, of Syston, Leicestershire, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in January after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.