Singer Lana Del Rey Criticized for Wearing Mesh Mask to Los Angeles Book Signing

Musician Lana Del Rey came under fire on social media after wearing a mesh face mask to a book signing at a Los Angeles Barnes & Noble on Saturday, October 3.

The singer-songwriter had an impromptu signing for her new poetry book, Violet Bent Backward Over the Grass.

This footage shows Del Rey thanking her fans at the bookstore. Comments on the artist’s Instagram account express displeasure with the face mask, which appears see-through and thereby probably ineffective in protecting against the coronavirus. Credit: @m.ulises11 via Storyful