Singer/actress Rodrigo visits White House to promote vaccines

Press secretary Jen Psaki introduced Rodrigo at the daily briefing, saying "we just want to thank you for using your platform and your voice for elevating the important issue of young people getting vaccinated."

Eighteen-year-old Rodrigo told reporters she was "in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative."

The visit is part of the Biden administration's effort to convince more young people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as cases increase nationwide.

Rodrigo starred in the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical - The Series".