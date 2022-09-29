Singapore food vendors launch first hawker center in NY

STORY: Location: New York

This is the first Singapore-style

'hawker center' to open in New York

Its 17 vendors serve up flavors from Singapore's

mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian and other cultures

All have been handpicked by curator, KF Seetoh

[KF Seetoh Urban Hawker Curator]

"The greatest culture I know in Singapore is food. I'm just trying to share with you who I am and why this food. And it's so exportable. And it gives a chance for the 26,000 other vendors like this in Singapore a chance to export your grandmother's culinary culture."

The idea for the food hall was born in 2013

when Seetoh met the late celebrity chef Anthony

Bourdain at a street food event in Singapore

Seetoh now hopes it will be the first of many

and already has some loyal customers

[Julie Lee, Customer]

"This is my third time here. I've been here since last week's soft opening. I tried three different food stalls right now and they're all fantastic."

[Anthony Cristiano, Customer]

"Certainly something we don't see every day. It's very tasty. It's very nice. Different, but very good."