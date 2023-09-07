'Since I started driving it has become more treacherous': Western New Yorkers weigh in on NYS DMV proposal

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/REutersPeter Navarro, the diehard MAGA devotee who took a role in Donald Trump’s White House and later became the former president’s point man on the Big Lie, is currently on trial for flouting a congressional subpoena requiring him to testify about his favorite subject: the 2020 election.On Tuesday, a federal judge ended the day by selecting the jury that will decide Navarro’s fate—and things aren’t looking good for him.Navarro is poised to l