Simpsons fan shows his collection to his 40,000 TikTok followers
Simpsons superfan, who hid room full of expensive memorabilia from dates, now shows it off to 40,000 TikTok followers. A Simpsons superfan who has an entire room dedicated to the cartoon’s memorabilia and shares videos of his collection to his 40,000 followers on TikTok says he has so much merchandise that he would hide it from dates if they ever came over. Michael Irving, 35, a journalist from Melbourne, Australia, has watched early episodes of the show over 50 times and thinks his current collection – including stuffed toys, ceramic figures and mugs – is worth at least £8,000 (A$15,000).