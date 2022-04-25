Simple & delicious breakfast recipe you simply must try!

Ingredients: 5 eggs grated cheese (mozzarella, cheddar or edamer) 1 tomato a few sprigs of parsley a pinch of salt STEPS: Chop a few sprigs of parsley Put it in a bowl Break 5 eggs into the bowl Add a pinch of salt Beat with a whisk Now take a tomato Cut it into slices In a pan, add plenty of sunflower oil Pour the eggs into the pan Cover with a lid Now turn your omelet to the other side And season with plenty of grated cheese (I used edamer but you can use whatever you like) Also add the tomato slices And cover again with a lid Eat and enjoy!