Simone Fontecchio with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks

Simone Fontecchio (Detroit Pistons) with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks, 11/01/2024
The Pistons might still be the Pistons.
Former NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams will coach his sons in high school while being paid the remaining $65 million from his contract with the Detroit Pistons.
Blake Snell signed a two-year deal with the Giants after he and agent Scott Boras found no free agent takers until March.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab break down the Houston Texans and New York Jets game, look at potential trades ahead of the deadline & share insight from C Rob's Week 8 QB Room.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 9.
Rodgers and his two star wideouts finally clicked in the second half of Thursday's win. But do the Jets have enough time to dig out of a hole this season?
The Spurs star is only the third player in NBA history to post multiple 5x5 games.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and analysis on the two biggest games of Week 9, one thing to watch in six other games and the top prospects in Nate's latest 2025 NFL big board.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
The frequencies teams have been using to talk to quarterbacks and defensive players have been unencrypted.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Dodgers winning their eighth World Series title after an embarrassing collapse by the Yankees, Freddie Freeman winning series MVP and where Juan Soto may go from here.
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
Having a player named Will Smith on your roster might be the surest way to win the World Series.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.