Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition, Katie Ledecky wins her first gold of Tokyo 2020, Team USA Men's Basketball rolls on Iran | What You Missed
Early Wednesday morning, USA Gymnastics released a statement in support of Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from the upcoming individual all-around competition. Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal of the 2020 Summer Games in the women's 1500-meter freestyle, while Team USA Men's Basketball returned to form against Iran, and the U.S. Women's 3x3 team added to America's growing gold medal count with a huge win vs. the R.O.C.