Simon Cowell returns to 'AGT' in an unexpected way

Simon Cowell finally returned to 'America's Got Talent' Wednesday night, but not exactly in the way you might be thinking.

Apparently, Sofia Vergara had been bragging all season long about how good she is at ventriloquism. So, they decided to put her skills to the test with a real pro – Season 12 winner Darci Lynne Farmer.

Sofia wasn't the worst, but the funniest moment was when Howie Mandel decided to crash the ladies' ventriloquism hang with his own puppet – an injured, bandage-wrapped Simon Cowell – and a very poor ventriloquism attempt.

Mandel, whose mouth was totally moving, stated, "The way I do ventriloquism, you cannot see the puppet's lips move at all."

Also on Wednesday night's show, the final five acts moving onto the semifinals were revealed, which were Kenadi Dodds, Broken Roots, Brandon Leake, Celina, and Bello Sisters.