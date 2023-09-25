Simon Collings reacts to Arsenal v Spurs

HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in tradae rumors over the past week, including Giannis and Lillard.
People on social media were concerned over how this "axe-ident" may impact the health of the riders.
Deion Sanders called Colorado's loss to Oregon a "butt-kicking," but said teams better beat the Buffs now, because "this is the worst we're gonna be."
Taylor Swift sat in a suite with Donna Kelce while wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and celebrated when Travis Kelce scored a TD against the Bears.
The Raptors are a "viable threat" to land Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers. Should they roll the dice on a blockbuster?
George Springer hit a unique home run and made some huge defensive plays on Sunday versus the Rays.
The pitcher who recorded the final three outs to get the Brewers to a 2023 postseason berth? None other than first baseman Rowdy Tellez.
Nic Kerdiles, the Anaheim Ducks forward who beat the odds and became the hockey franchise’s first local player, died Saturday from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in Nashville. He was 29. Metro Nashville police responded to a crash at 3:30 a.m. ET. Kerdiles allegedly ran a stop sign and hit the driver’s side of …
The superstar was seen watching the two-time Super Bowl Champion play at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
Verstappen hit back in style in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix after seeing his record 10-race winning run end in Singapore.
The Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. What does the rest of the season look like for the Rangers and their rivals?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a three-run homer and a walk-off single that capped a two-run ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday after the Rays wasted a five-run lead. Rays prospect Junior Caminero made his big league debut at 20 years, 80 days and went 1 for 4 with a walk. He beat out what would have been an inning-ending, double-play grounder in the ninth — the initial out call by first base umpire Alex Tosi was reversed in a video review. Lowe
The MMA community reacted to Mateusz Gamrot's unfortunate injury win over Rafael Fiziev in the UFC Fight Night 228 main event.
CALGARY — Matt Coronato scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Calgary Flames opened pre-season play with a 10-0 thumping of the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Coronato — the Flames' first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2021 draft — made his NHL debut in Calgary's final game of the season last year. The 20-year-old turned pro and signed his entry-level contract just weeks earlier following the completion of his second NCAA season at Harvard. Jonathan Huberdeau added a pair of goals while
Both sides won two of the Saturday morning foursomes before the home side took the fourballs session 3-1.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
Byron only led for five laps on Sunday, but they were the last five laps, and he has sixth win of the year.
A diplomatic row has broken out in the Cricket World Cup after Pakistan were forced to cancel a trip to Dubai before the tournament due to delays in getting through visas to travel to India.
For decades, the fictional spy James Bond helped boost sales of Aston Martin's beautifully designed sports cars and grand tourers. Now, the 110-year-old British marque has found a new star to attract customers: Fernando Alonso. The two-time world Formula One champion has racked up six podium finishes so far in 2023, putting Aston Martin in fourth place in the Constructor standings.
After a week with seven games matching ranked opponents, the US LBM Coaches Poll unsurprisingly was shuffled this week with changes in the top five.