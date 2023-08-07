Simon Collings pre-match video ahead of England v Nigeria

Six of the United States women’s national team refused to sing their national anthem once again at the World Cup, this time before the defeat to Sweden in the last 16.
Right-wingers mocked player Megan Rapinoe for missing a crucial penalty kick during a game against Sweden.
The United States was knocked out of the World Cup by Sweden, in a match that pitted the reigning champions against a hard-charging team on a winning streak. The game closed out 120 minutes of regulation play without a goal, despite the U.S. squad having several close calls. The odds leaned back and forth during the kicks, with both Sweden’s Nathalie Björn and the U.S. star Megan Rapinoe missing their shots, which started a string of four-straight missed kicks.
Conor McGregor and Jake Paul went at it on social media after the Irish superstar was critcial of Nate Diaz.
For 27 agonizing seconds, Alyssa Naeher thought she'd kept American dreams alive. And then, in an instant, by the tiniest of margins, the USWNT was gutted.
The NHL's reigning Norris Trophy winner is on the move from San Jose to Pittsburgh.
The MMA community had a mix of criticism and praise for Cory Sandhagen after his UFC on ESPN 50 main event win over Rob Font.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
The Penguins landed the big fish in the Erik Karlsson blockbuster, but how did the other teams involved fare?
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Each time Lionel Messi lined up for a free kick in his first road game for Inter Miami, thousands of fans packed into a stadium in the searing Texas heat stood and held up their cell phones, ready to record. They all got video of a repeat of history. Messi scored on another mesmerizing free kick in his third consecutive two-goal game for Inter Miami, a tying tally that led to a victory over FC Dallas on penalty kicks in a Leagues Cup elimination game Sunday night. Messi's go
Two men preparing for a fishing tournament spotted something unusual while boating along the Waccamaw River in Conway, South Carolina, on July 28 — a dolphin beached in mud along the riverbank.Elvis Black and Brian Crosby came across the dolphin with its face stuck in mud. Black can be seen in the video helping to free the marine mammal as Crosby records.Black explained in a Facebook post that he and Crosby have been fishing together for over 30 years, and have never come across something like this, noting that the dolphin was “a long ways from salt water.”“The dolphin was kind of buried in the mud with his face in a wallowed out hole,” he said in the post. “He was still living so I jumped out the boat and rolled him back into deeper water. He swam off so hopefully he wasn’t too weak and lived!”While it is unusual to see bottlenose dolphins in a freshwater, it is not the first time one has been spotted in the Waccamaw River. In 2019, footage captured a dolphin swimming near a boat on the same river, though it was found dead a week later, according to a local news outlets. Credit: Elvis Black via Storyful
Charlie McAvoy has announced he married his longtime girlfriend, Kiley Sullivan, who is the daughter of a former Bruins player and head coach.
Both teams had little trouble in their first knockout-round games.
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
The USA are out of the Women’s World Cup at the last-16 stage as Sweden edged a dramatic penalty shoot-out
After 120 messy, physical, tense minutes, the USWNT slid to its worst World Cup finish ever.
The Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson were ejected, along with both managers and others in Saturday's game.