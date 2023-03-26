Silver City mourns loss of man killed while protecting his wife

CBC

More than 1,200 people have died from suspected or confirmed drug overdoses in Saskatchewan since the beginning of 2020. A CBC Saskatchewan project shares the faces and names of many of those we lost during those three years, taking the conversation beyond statistics and stereotypes. Those who grieve them want others to know each person was someone's child and special in their own way. As one mother told CBC News, "He'll always be my baby." If you want to share the story of your loved one lost t