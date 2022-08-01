Silo Damaged in 2020 Beirut Explosion Partially Collapses After Fire

Grain silos that were damaged in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port in 2020 partially collapsed on July 31 after a fire there smoldered for several weeks in the runup to the second anniversary of the disastrous blast.

Video by Instagram user Ahmad Mayni shows smoke and dust coming from the damaged structure.

The collapse came four days before the Lebanese capital marks two years since an explosion that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. Credit: Ahmad Mayni via Storyful