Silly Billy! Police Help Rescue Goat Stuck in Water Tank in Queensland

Emergency services in Laidley, Queensland, came to the rescue of a goat that got itself trapped inside a water tank on July 9.

Footage by Queensland Police Service shows the “scared and cold” goat, called Robert, peering up at an officer from the tank.

Police said Robert likely walked up onto a dirt pile behind the tank and jumped on top, causing it to partially collapse.

The local officers did not have the equipment needed to remove Robert from the tank, so the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene.

A “brave volunteer” climbed into the tank with Robert and strapped some rope around him, and he was pulled through a newly made second hole, the media release said. Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful