'Silence is complicity': Biden condemns hate

STORY: "They're all connected," Biden said in a speech at the national dinner of the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group that fights LGBTQ hate. "Hate toward one group left unanswered opens the door for more hate toward more groups, more often, readily."

The president referred to last week's attack by Hamas on Israeli territory as a manifestation of hate that took the lives of at least 1,300 people, including 27 Americans, while also lamenting the deaths of innocent Palestinians as well as the humanitarian crisis mounting in Gaza.

He called the United States "a great nation" of "good people", but added, "Although we are good folks, we've got to stand up and holler. We've got to stand up and holler. You cannot be silent. Silence is complicity. Silence is complicity."