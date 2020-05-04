Signs celebrate Rocklin HS seniors
Signs of support surrounded Rocklin High School on Sunday.
The signs celebrated graduating seniors and all their hard work.
Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, most in-person graduation ceremonies have been canceled across the state, including one for Rocklin High School students.
Many of the signs were handmade and others were professionally printed.
The signs started popping up over the past week and the number has significantly grown over time.
