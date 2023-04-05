These are the signs of abuse parents need to know
Stacey Brown, who is the programs and research director at The Family Tree, a Maryland nonprofit organization that helps families and children dealing with abuse and trauma, explained to 11 News how victims may be feeling. Part of the attorney general's investigation focuses on victims not feeling comfortable enough to report sexual abuse until they are older. Brown spoke about some of the long-term trauma victims can suffer. She also explained what some of the signs are for abuse people of which others should be mindful.