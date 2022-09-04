'Significantly stressed': Cal ISO says demand for power is as high as summer of 2017, expects it to increase
As the state's power grid operator asks Californians to conserve power for the fourth day in a row, the office of emergency services says the demand for power is as high as in 2017. Cal ISO, the California Independent System Operator, announced on Friday it would extend its Flex Alert into Saturday. Saturday will be the fourth consecutive day of requests for voluntary cutbacks during the late afternoon and evening hours to balance supply and demand as millions of residents endure the triple-digit temperatures.