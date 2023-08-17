'Significant Impacts' Forecast for Southwest US as Storm Hilary Strengthens to Hurricane

Tropical Storm Hilary became a hurricane early Thursday, August 17, with forecasters warning it could bring “significant impacts” to parts of Mexico and the southwestern United States over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center said heavy rainfall from Hilary may produce flash flooding in many parts of the Baja California Peninsula starting late Friday, peaking from Sunday into Monday.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding and debris flows remained the primary concern for Southern California.

This satellite imagery captures the movement of the hurricane from 10 pm ET on August 16 to 10 am on August 17. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful