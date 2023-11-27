Sierra Leone president says calm restored after unrest

STORY: "The attackers have been repelled by a combined team of our gallant Security Forces and calm has been restored," Bio said on national television.

Earlier, the government said security forces had repelled "renegade soldiers" who attempted to break into a military armory in Freetown during the early hours of Sunday.

A nationwide curfew was imposed. Gunfire was heard across the city as the assailants attacked a prison and a police station.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the barracks attack or during the gunfire in Freetown on Sunday.

The West African country has been facing a tense political situation since Bio was re-elected in June, a result rejected by the main opposition candidate and questioned by international partners including the United States and the European Union.