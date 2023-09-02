Sierra Club sues ACC over Coolidge gas plant vote

Reuters Videos

STORY: Tesla boasts of the long range offered by its electric vehicles. But now those figures look to be under scrutiny. The Wall Street Journal says U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating the firm’s performance claims. That’s after a Reuters report in July, which said that the cars often fail to achieve their advertised range.The cars’ own on-board systems also appeared to exaggerate how far people could drive. A Reuters source said Tesla wrote algorithms a decade ago intended to give a “rosy” outlook for range. The source also said the company set up a “Diversion Team” to cancel service appointments connected to complaints over range. Now the new probe might not be boss Elon Musk’s only headache. The Journal says U.S. attorneys are also investigating a secret internal project at the company. That appears to involve the use of corporate funds to build a house for Musk. No dollar figures were disclosed for the home, which is said to be near Austin, Texas. U.S. financial watchdogs have also reportedly opened a probe. There was no response to requests for comment from Musk or officials. The Journal says the inquiries are in their early stages, and may not lead to charges.