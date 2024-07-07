Sidy Cissoko with the And-1!

- Advertisement
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
With less than three weeks to go until the 2024 Olympics open in Paris, it remains unclear how many Russians will actually participate — but it won't be many.
Bridges will be staying with the Hornets, who drafted him in 2018, despite his history.
The 23-year-old Polish tennis star has held the top spot in women's singles almost non-stop since 2022.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the United States Men’s National Team crashing out of the Copa America, Argentina advancing after an epic shootout with Ecuador and Spain knocking out Germany in the Euro’s.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
It's a tradition unlike any other: the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July. But the event looked a bit different this year, with Joey Chestnut out of the event due to a contract dispute.
Bearman finished seventh while subbing for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this season.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
The 16-time Nathan's champ will be doing something different on the Fourth of July this year.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
Bronny James, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract to join his father on the Lakers' roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
The U.S. men's national team had to beat Uruguay to salvage its 2024 Copa América. Instead, it neither scored nor won.
The 26-year-old and the NBA's winningest franchise agreed to a supermax extension worth an estimated $315 million over five years, ending in the 2029-30 season.
Forbes valued the franchise at $4.7 billion in 2023.
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.