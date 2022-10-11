Sidney Crosby a dark horse NHL MVP

Connor McDavid is the obvious candidate for the Hart Memorial Trophy and Cale Makar would be the first defenceman to win the award in more than two decades but Sidney Crosby is a dark horse to make a last run with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: What about your league MVP? I want to give you a league MVP this year. Avry, we'll start with you. I mean, are we going to go unanimous on this? I was going to go different.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: League MVP. I think it's going to be hard for me to not say this year, Connor McDavid. Once again, motivated, wants to win a cup, will do anything to get there. And he'll go through anybody. So I think, again, we've got Connor McDavid putting up a bazillion points, a bazillion assists, and maybe, just maybe the first Connor McDavid 50 goal campaign as well.

- A 50 goal season in a-- wait, he did that last year.

- [INAUDIBLE]

OMAR: No, he got close.

- Yeah, he did. He got close.

- He didn't get 50.

- He didn't get 50. I don't think so. I think it was just-- it was just Matthews, Kreider, and Draisaitl.

- Yeah.

- Just missed 50.

- Connor didn't.

- Yeah.

- Damn.

- I think this is the year, we got a McDavid's 50 goal year. I think he can do it. I mean, he could do whatever he wants to, just, he's more of a play-maker. But he could do whatever he wants to. I think this is the first McDavid 50 goal campaign in his MVP season.

- Damn, he did miss it. He was at 44 goals in 80 games. He had his best year last year and he didn't win MVP because Austin Matthews scored 60 goals.

- Yes. What's the problem?

- No. I have no issue with that. I'm just-- listen, hey. Why did you get so defensive?

- I'm just-- I'm just saying, I was like was there another point? Yes. Yes, he did.

- Omar, who's your pick for league MVP?

- As a joke, I was to say Matthews again. However--

- You don't joke about that.

- No. I mean, I think it is definitely possible. And if he puts up another 60 goal season, then who knows. I'm going to go a little off the board here.

- We're not going unanimous.

- There are--

- Bengal Bunting.

- Ha. Ha. No, because then we wouldn't be able to afford him. So--

- You don't want Michael Bunting making Kirill Kaprisov money this suit.

- No. No. No. If he can do the same thing he did last year, I'll be fine. Anything else, I'd be concerned. There's a few names that we used to talk about a lot in the league who we don't talk about anymore. I think it's been a while since Sidney Crosby decided, you know what?

- No way.

- I'm sick and tired of this.

- Woah.

- I think--

- But it's true.

- No one is talking about Pittsburgh. They almost lost Malgin-- Malkin-- no, not--

- Not Dennis Malkin.

- Almost lost Malkin. There's that whole thing there. They brought back Letang. So, like-- and again, no one is talking about Pittsburgh at all. And from what I've noticed in my years as a hockey fan, the years where we forget about Crosby are the years where Crosby knocks on the door and says, hey, I'm still here. So I don't know if it'll be from a production point, perhaps. I don't know. But I'm going to I'm going to throw him a-- throw a vote to Sidney Crosby and say, maybe he snaps a little and gives up Pittsburgh one final true "let's go for it" run.

- What's the-- when's the last year Sidney Crosby won a league MVP?

- I actually don't know.

- It's 2014. 2014. So you're saying he would be-- you want him to win his first Hart Trophy in eight years-- well, nine years, I guess.

- Yeah. I think that would be cool.

- It'd be pretty epic.

- Yeah.

- It'd be pretty epic. Also, remember with Pittsburgh-- before we get to Sam-- if you really think about it, goaltending kind of denied them long playoff runs and not Sidney Crosby. Just going to throw that out there. Sam, your league MVP pick, before I say mine.

SAM CHANG: I'm also going off the board.

- OK. Good. So I was-- I'm very relieved we're all not just going to pick Connor McDavid.

- I'm going to say it's going to be Cale Makar.

- Oh. I like that one.

- I like--

- I know it's like-- I know it's a stretch. I know it's hard for-- hard for defense-men to win the Hart. And I know this also sounds crazy, but I actually don't know that we've seen peak Cale Makar.

- Nope.

- I actually think he will continue to get better. And if you look at what he's done already, like, I don't even know what that looks like. I don't know what that looks like, but I want to see it. And if he does it, I think he wins the Hart.

- Pop quiz-- who's the last defense-man to win the Hart Trophy? I don't know if this helps, was on the cover of an NHL game. He's won a Stanley Cup. He's won at least one, if I remember. Has played for a Canadian team. He might have actually gone to that final with that Canadian team. No longer active. We were talking about him a lot because he was trying to give financial advice on Twitter.

- Chris Pronger?

- Yep. 1999, 2000, the last defence-man to win the Hart Trophy. Chris Pronger. Yep. You have to go all the way back to the 2000 season to figure out who was the last defense-man to win the Hart Trophy. I like the fact that we are-- that's pretty big.

- To Sam's point, man, if you have Cale Makar, like, putting up the numbers he was putting up last year, like-- there are a lot of forwards I would kill to have at least the goal production that he had last year. And if he does-- if he does that and improves, then I don't know how you don't. Oh, man.

- Yeah, man.

- My pick-- Avry, you made a really good point earlier about Connor McDavid, about a guy who is extremely motivated to win the Stanley Cup. I think for him, he's doing everything he can to do that, to the point that I don't know if he cares all that much about winning a Hart Trophy or if he's going to do all that much to do that. And maybe that benefits a guy like Leon Draisaitl. The guy who's been slandered too much on this show for my liking. And I think he's going to win the league MVP.

- I agree.

- I apologize. OK? He's a center.

- Doesn't matter. It doesn't matter. He's going to make you eat your words again this year. Leon Draisaitl is my pick to win the Hart Trophy, which would be his second in three years, if he wins? That would be pretty good. Not that far fetched to pick Leon Draisaitl to win league MVP.

