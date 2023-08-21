Side of Road Collapses in Santa Clarita, California, Amid Flash Flood Warnings

The side of a road collapsed in Santa Clarita, California, on August 20, as motorists drove by.

Video posted by Santa Clarita City shows the edge of Sand Canyon Road fall into a section of soil as water quickly flows.

“Sand Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and Silver Saddle Circle is CLOSED,” the city warned in a traffic alert.

Staff said parts of Canyon Road at Oak Springs Canyon Road were also closed due to staff removing debris from the public right-of-way.

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service Los Angeles for Santa Clarita until 6.30pm Sunday. Credit: Santa Clarita City via Storyful