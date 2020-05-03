Sicily Residents Enjoy Warm Weather as Italy Prepares to Ease Lockdown Restrictions

Residents of Catania, Sicily, enjoyed warm weather while maintaining social distancing on May 3, one day before Italy was due to ease lockdown restrictions.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a nationwide plan for reopening the country starting on May 4, with the reopening of parks, factories, and building sites, while people will be allowed to visit relatives in small numbers.

This video shows Italians enjoying warm weather in Catania on Sunday. It was shared by resident Alessandro Cappellani, who wrote on Facebook that the scene seemed “almost normal.”

As of May 3, Italy had reported 209,328 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 28,710 deaths. Credit: Alessandro Cappellani via Storyful