Siblings with cystic fibrosis advocate for the Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes

Faith and Canon Tabor are not only siblings, but they share a connection through a diagnosis they both received as babies.
Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo
Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced
It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.
EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C
Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.
Even though the result was the same, the Maple Leafs showed something different against the Lightning.
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff
It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.
VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da
Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.
DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Saturday to end a five-game skid. Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season leading off the eighth in a 1-1 game. “We all know that we needed a big hit like that. It came from my bat, but I know the other guys are going to keep hitting and we’re going to get into a winning streak now,” said Hernandez
Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a
Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs. Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round. Colorado, the top seed in the West, has been eliminated in this portion of the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the last three seasons. It’s become somewhat of a mental hurdle. Standing in the way this time will be a n
The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We
The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.