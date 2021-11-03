Siblings charged in murder of teen at Fairfield home appear in court

The siblings charged in connection with the Fairfield murder of 19-year-old Leilani Beauchamp appeared in Solano County Superior Court for the first time Tuesday. Jessica Quintanilla, 21, is charged with murder, and Marco Quintanilla, 27, is charged with accessory to murder and violating parole after a conviction for attempted murder in a separate case. Police say Leilani was seen last early Saturday morning in Sacramento at a Halloween party before leaving with two airmen. One of them was Juan Parra-Peralta, who was also arrested before he was released .

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories