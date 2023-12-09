Some showers Sunday, Cooler Weather Returns Monday
Some showers Sunday ahead of a cold front. Cooler Weather Returns Monday with morning temperatures near average. An unsettled pattern kicks in the second half of the work week.
A tropical cyclone has rapidly intensified off the northern coast of Australia as millions across the country endure heat wave conditions that are forecast to stretch into the weekend.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings as a frontal system brings wind and snow to parts of British Columbia. The weather office says high winds are anticipated along the North Coast, while snow is falling on Vancouver Island, in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as parts of B.C.'s Interior. In Metro Vancouver, up to about five centimetres of snow is forecast, which Environment Canada warns will cause reduced visibility and slushy or slippery road con
State wildlife biologists are studying populations of the animals in the western part of the state.
Monitor the forecast and prepare to adjust your plans as three systems promise a busy weekend across Ontario
Cold air and moisture will bring some early-season snow to some low-elevation communities on Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver on Saturday
Thousands of dead fish washed up in northern Japan across a stretch of more than a kilometre-long beach, according to local media. (Dec. 8)
The “large” species was found in traps in a boulder cave, researchers said.
Only one of the three lows setting up shop in Ontario this weekend will be memorable, deepening along a favourable region in the jet stream, but the changing of air masses mean there’s a risk of rare December thunderstorms.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritime provinces. It says parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and almost all of Prince Edward Island could see heavy winds and rain. It says southern and northeastern New Brunswick could get up to 50 millimetres of rain along with wind gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour starting Sunday evening until late Monday. The weather agency says Nova Scotia could also see wind reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour on Monday, althoug
A feisty low-pressure system scooting up the coast will bring rain and gusty winds to the Atlantic provinces early next week
An unusual December risk for thunderstorms creeps up in southern Quebec before late-weekend snow pushes into eastern areas of the province
Federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's claim that Canada can achieve carbon neutrality in 2050 while simultaneously increasing oil and gas production is "incoherent."Smith has long argued that carbon neutrality is about a transition away from emissions and not a transition away from oil and gas production, a source of energy she insists will be dominant globally for decades to come."I think Premier Smith's argument actually is just logically incoherent,"
Stay home if possible and use extreme caution if travelling as snowfall and high winds combine to produce near-zero visibility across Manitoba
Dangerous travel conditions are on the horizon for Manitoba and Ontario as heavy snowfall is expected. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details to keep you informed and safe amidst challenging winter travel conditions.
Researchers said the unique animal is only the fifth species of its kind.
Moisture from the deep south will bring heavy rain to Atlantic Canada Sunday into Monday with a huge bump in temperatures. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details.
Parts of metro Vancouver could see their first accumulating snow this weekend, details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal.
Draft regulations are expected to be published for comment in mid-2024, with the final rules projected to come into effect in 2025.
These points of no return are specific moments when the planet has warmed so much that certain effects become irreversible.
The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in Grindavík, Iceland, has been closed since Nov. 9 due to the threat of a volcanic eruption. The Icelandic Met Office reports seismic activity has decreased, and a threat of an eruption is no longer imminent.