Showers Ending but the cold remains.
Showers Ending but the cold remains.
As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.
Prison reform boss Sheree Spencer kicked, punched, bit and spat on her husband, who was for years was too afraid to speak out.
The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.
A flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia. The Russian death toll in the Ukraine invasion surpasses all of its wars since WWII.
A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.
The Duke of Sussex claimed he took magic mushrooms and hallucinated that a toilet was talking during a bash at the Friends star's home.
Top congressional Democrats have condemned the move. But McConnell, along with several House Republicans, declined to offer judgment on it.
Anne Hathaway gave the Berlin Film Festival one of its buzziest red carpet looks of the night when she stepped out at the She Came to Me premiere in a black sheer netted column gown by Valentino.
Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui
‘Predators will devour a predator’, says Ukrainian president
One baby's lost bottle is a clever primate's treasure.
Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross has been married for almost 40 years. The couple walked the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards, where Sam won an award.
Ferrari can be a little judgemental about their own customers…
The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant
The Maple Leafs are sending promising defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals.
A judge told the transgender rapist Isla Bryson that they were not “the victim in this situation”, as the 31-year-old was jailed for eight years.
Meri and Kody Brown had been in a platonic relationship for several years after she became entangled in a 2015 emotional affair with a catfish who turned out to be a woman
Charles and Camilla have decided that the Queen Consort's five grandchildren will take on a big role during the King's coronation at Westminster Abbey.
China's peace plan was unveiled days after the US warned that Beijing could send lethal weapons to Russia to be used in Ukraine.
At least two attempts were made to censor the late night host, Rolling Stone reported.