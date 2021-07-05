'Shoutout to Will Smith' as Star Funds Fourth of July Fireworks in New Orleans
New Orleans had Will Smith to thank for its Fourth of July fireworks this year, after the Hollywood star and his production company stumped up $100,000 when the city said it lacked the funds for a display.
The Independence Day star, who was in New Orleans filming for his upcoming movie Emancipation, made the donation along with his production company Westbrook, the city said.
“Where there’s a Will there’s a way,” a statement on the city’s July Fourth events website read. “Thank you, Will Smith!”
This clip was taken by Austin Skinner, who gave a “shoutout” to Will Smith on Twitter. Credit: Austin Skinner via Storyful