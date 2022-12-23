'There Shouldn't Be Waves on the Sidewalk': Coastal Flooding Hits New York City

High tide flooded streets in Astoria, New York, on Friday, December 23, as an intense winter storm hit the northeast of the United States.

Footage by Erik Pindrock shows water spilling onto the sidewalk at Halletts Point around 9:45 am local time. “There shouldn’t be waves on the sidewalk in NYC…,” Pindrock captioned the video.

The National Weather Service put in place a warning on Friday for coastal flooding along the northeast coast of the country. Credit: Erik Pindrock via Storyful