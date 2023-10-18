We shouldn’t jump to conclusions on Gaza strike, says Shapps
It’s important we don’t jump to conclusions and allow our intelligence agencies to gather the facts on the cause of the Gaza hospital strike, says defence secretary Grant Shapps. .
It’s important we don’t jump to conclusions and allow our intelligence agencies to gather the facts on the cause of the Gaza hospital strike, says defence secretary Grant Shapps. .
Ukraine's special forces conducted a nighttime raid on Crimea using jet skis, and then had to flee Russian warships as they left, CNN reported.
The photos appear to show jets armed or being equipped with unguided bombs, less accurate weapons that threaten civilians.
Israel's military has learned from Russia's botched tank-led invasion of Ukraine and won't make the same mistakes in Gaza, a top commander said.
Ukrainian forces used American-supplied ATACMS missiles for the first time on Tuesday in attacks against two air bases in Russian-occupied territory.
Russia is "using its most valuable weaponry to target Ukrainian agriculture and hurt global food markets," the UK MOD said
Iran’s top diplomat has warned that Israel could face possible “pre-emptive action” within hours if it goes ahead with a widely expected ground invasion of Gaza.
Ukraine's General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said on Monday that his forces had shot down three Su-25s in a week, and also destroyed ammo depots and tanks.
The Fighterbomber Telegram channel, allegedly run by Captain Ilya Tumanov of the Russian Armed Forces, reported losses in equipment and personnel as a result of a Ukrainian strike on one of the Russian airfields, according to a post dated Oct. 17.
The head of Canada's intelligence agency spoke openly about China's interest in partnering with Canadian universities to gain a military edge during a conference with his Five Eyes counterparts on Tuesday."China has been very transparent," Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director David Vigneault said."Everything that they're doing in our universities and in new technology, it's going back into a system very organized to create dual-use applications for the military."Vigneault made
The Bayraktar TB2 has become a symbol of resistance for Ukrainians, but for other US partners it's not a welcome presence overhead.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said he is drafting legislation to authorize the use of U.S. military force should the war between Israel and Hamas widen. McCaul first told CNN on Monday of the draft Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) “in the event it’s necessary” due to a wider proxy war…
The Russians have completely lost the ability to counterattack south of Bakhmut after the liberation of the village of Andriyivka, the commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Andriy Biletsky, said in an interview with NV’s sister publication Ukrainska Pravda published on Oct. 17.
The Ukrainian military says its forces destroyed nine Russian helicopters an air defense system, and an ammunition depot, in a special forces raid in Russian-occupied territory Tuesday.
(Bloomberg) -- A Canadian general criticized the Chinese air force over an incident off the coast of the Asian nation that apparently saw a fighter jet cut off a patrol plane and drop flares in its path.Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead at Gaza Hospital as Israel, Hamas Trade BlameIsrael Latest: Biden to Visit as Oil Climbs After Hospital BlastTreasury Yields Climb as Hot Data Fuel Fed Wagers: Markets WrapWill Xi Jinping’s Gamble on Vladimir Putin Pay Off?UPenn Donors Pile Pressure on School
For several months, Russian forces in Crimea have been relocating their Black Sea Fleet to the port of Novorossiysk, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Oct. 17.
The war has proved costly for both Russia and Ukraine
Ukraine says it has destroyed nine Russian helicopters in an air strike on two cities in the Russian-occupied east of the country. A special forces statement said an air defence system and other equipment were hit, as well as a munitions dump, in the cities of Berdyansk and Luhansk. Dozens of Russian troops were killed or injured in the operation, it added.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has quietly delivered the long-range ballistic missiles that Ukraine said it urgently needed and that President Joe Biden promised last month, U.S. officials said Tuesday, and Ukraine has already begun using them on the battlefield against Russia. The missiles arrived in Ukraine within the last few days, one of the officials said. Their delivery to the warfront gives Ukraine a critical ability to strike Russian targets that are farther away, allowing Ukrainian
STORY: The Pentagon has deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean.The Ford carrier - and the Eisenhower carrier... along with their supporting ships.Washington says these massive warships are intended to send a message to the region as war rages on between its ally Israel - and Iran-backed Palestinian militants Hamas.Here's a closer look at what that means.The Gerald R. Ford carrier is the U.S.'s newest aircraft carrier -- and the world's largest. It holds 5,000 sailors, a nuclear reactor, and an arsenal of missiles used to counter drones and aircraft.It can also hold more than 75 military aircraft, including fighter jets...and comes along with several supporting warships.The nuclear-powered Dwight Eisenhower carrier strike group first carried out operations during Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.It has 5,000 sailors and can carry up to nine squadrons of aircraft, like fighter jets, helicopters and those capable of carrying out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.The carriers would bolster Washington's presence - in a region that already hosts a number of U.S. military ships, planes and troops.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the aircraft carriers are not meant to be a provocation but a deterrence to ensure the conflict does not expand throughout the region. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called them a sign of, quote, "our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war."But it might not be seen that way to others.Turkey – a long supporter of a two-state solution – has said the ships are meant to commit, quote, "serious massacres" in the Gaza Strip.And Iran has already threatened "significant damages" to the U.S. should the war escalate.
In this article, we look at the 15 most important U.S. military bases in the world – both domestic and overseas. You can skip our detailed analysis on the strategic significance of these bases and head over directly to the 5 Most Important U.S. Military Bases in the World. The United States, in its early […]