Shots Fired During Anti-Lockdown 'Riots' in Rotterdam

Anti-lockdown demonstrations in Rotterdam turned violent on the evening of Friday, November 19, as Dutch police fired shots and protesters lit fires in central parts of the city.

The Netherlands implemented a partial lockdown on November 13 as COVID-19 cases in the country spiked to their highest levels ever.

Protesters gathered along Coolsingel, a central street in Rotterdam, on Friday evening. This footage, taken from a nearby apartment, shows protesters, fires, and explosions along Coolsingel.

Rotterdam police reported that injuries had resulted from shots fired by law enforcement on Friday, but released few additional details. Credit: Floris Janssens via Storyful