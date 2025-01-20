What a shot by Tyrese Martin

True to form, Novak Djokovic's non-tennis behavior has made headlines.
The Dodgers still have roughly 3-to-1 odds to win the World Series.
The Lions were built well enough that Goff didn't need to be the best quarterback in the league for them to advance. But even this kind of a Maserati needs a driver who won’t plow into traffic.
The Cubs made the announcement Friday during their fan convention.
Tomlin's contract features a no-trade clause, and both the head coach and team weren't interested in a trade
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
The NFL will play a number of international games next season, including the Colts hosting in Berlin and three games in London.
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
Jack Hoffman ran for a long touchdown at the Nebraska spring game in 2013 when he was just 7 years old in an iconic heartfelt moment.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Indiana fell in what was the second-worst home loss in program history on Tuesday night.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
Golden State's veteran forward is in lockstep with the way the franchise has handled personnel decisions.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Nakobe Dean was second on the team in tackles with 128.