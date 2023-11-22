What a shot by Tyrese Haliburton

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes maintains he's not getting carried away by the numbers. He's the first player to crack the 30 point mark in the 2023-24 NHL regular season with eight goals -- tying a career-high -- and 22 assists. "Yeah, I mean I was second in the league for defencemen last year, you know, it doesn’t really mean much at the end of the day," he said on Monday after the Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1. Hughes is the third defenceman in NHL history to have 30 points in the first 17 ga