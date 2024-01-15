What a shot by Tobias Harris

CBC

Toronto police said Monday they've charged a 37-year-old man after video surfaced on social media of a security guard putting their knee on someone's head following a Toronto Maple Leafs game Saturday.The video shows a security guard at Scotiabank Arena apprehending a man and kneeing them in the face as they restrain him, before holding his head down on the floor in a puddle of what appears to be blood. Another person is seen working to restrain the man.The video doesn't show what led up to the