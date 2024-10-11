What a shot by Matt Mooney

Yahoo Sports

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two look into the three biggest fantasy storylines of the week as Drake Maye is set to make his debut and Spencer Rattler is set to do the same for New Orleans. Tice resists his prospect profiles for both rookie QBs and how he thinks their games will translate to the NFL. The two also dive into what the Houston Texans' passing attack will look like without Nico Collins for at least the next four weeks.