What a shot by Matisse Thybulle, 12/19/2023
Jason Kelce took full responsibility for a false-start penalty that ended up costing the Eagles four points.
The golf pro's 16-year-old daughter served as a caddy for her dad over the weekend
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”
The Colts lose depth on both sides of the ball and their primary return specialist as they fight for a playoff spot in a competitive AFC race.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have claimed Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL team announced Tuesday. The Jaguars paced Rourke on waivers Saturday. He began the season on Jacksonville's practice roster and had two stints on the team's active roster. By signing Rourke off waivers, the Patriots must place him on their 53-man active roster. Rourke is in his first NFL season after a standout 2022 CFL campaign with the B.C. Lions. The
The final stage of the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School marks the first time since 2012 there were tour cards on the line.
The Panthers marched 90 yards on an epic walk-off field goal drive in the 9-7 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard chose team over stats on the series.
TORONTO — It was clear from the start of the Toronto Raptors season that Gary Trent Jr. would be the odd man out, moving from the starting rotation to the bench. But Trent's learning to feel the rhythm of the game before subbing in and that awareness paid off with his first ever NBA double-double, leading Toronto past the undermanned Charlotte Hornets 114-99 on Monday. Trent scored a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors rallied after trailing for the first three quarters of the g
The Masters already has the smallest field of the majors. The 2024 edition could be one of the smallest in years depending on the first three months of the PGA Tour season. Schenk qualified by reaching the Tour Championship for the first time.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the season for what the league described as “repeated violations” of rules designed to protect player safety. The ruling, issued by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan on Monday, means Kazee will miss Pittsburgh's final three regular-season games and any potential playoff games if the Steelers (7-7) advance to the postseason. Kazee was ejected from Pittsburgh's 30-13 loss
Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 and has been involved with LIV for the last two years.
Brent Seabrook was trying to find something. A three-time Stanley Cup champion forced to prematurely end his playing career in 2021 due to a lingering hip injury, the former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman considered plenty of options. Real estate or starting a business were on the table. Those would have been fine. The sport flowing through his veins, however, was the only true calling. And his wife, Dayna, knew it. "She's like, 'You just light up when you talk hockey. You're done playing, but it
The Seahawks backup says the game-winning play call was something he'll remember for the rest of his life.
As the MLB Hot Stove continues to heat up, here are the latest rumors surrounding the best remaining free agents and some potential trade targets.
‘A true freshman starting Game 1? I have to put that in my head. That’s the competitor I am.’
The NBA legend shares sons LeBron "Bronny", 19, and Bryce, 16, as well as daughter Zhuri, 9, with wife Savannah
Scott Pianowski reveals a list of overlooked players who can help your fantasy hockey team.
"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," the NBA star said Monday
Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed the Michigan sign-stealing case ahead of the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl matchup against the Wolverines.
ATLANTA (AP) — First baseman Matt Carpenter was released Monday by the Atlanta Braves, who acquired him last week from San Diego. The decision costs the Braves in effect $4 million. Atlanta obtained Carpenter along with left-hander Ray Kerr from the Padres on Friday for outfielder Drew Campbell. As part of the trade, the Padres agreed to pay the Braves $1.5 million. That covers part of Carpenter's $5.5 million salary for next season. A three-time All-Star with St. Louis, the 38-year-old Carpente